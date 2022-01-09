© 2022 WBAA
Actor and comedian Bob Saget dies at 65

By James Doubek
Published January 9, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST
Actor Bob Saget, seen in December 2021 in Los Angeles, has died at age 65.
Michael Tran
/
AFP via Getty Images
Actor Bob Saget, seen in December 2021 in Los Angeles, has died at age 65.

Actor, comedian and director Bob Saget has died at age 65.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida said deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday after an unresponsive man was found in a hotel room.

"The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the sheriff's office said.

Saget was a prominent presence on American television screens throughout the 1990s as the father Danny Tanner on Full House and the host of America's Funniest Home Videos.

He was also a standup comedian and director.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 NPR.

James Doubek
James Doubek is an associate editor and reporter for NPR. He frequently covers breaking news for NPR.org and NPR's hourly newscast. In 2018, he reported feature stories for NPR's business desk on topics including electric scooters, cryptocurrency, and small business owners who lost out when Amazon made a deal with Apple.
