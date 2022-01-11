A potentially deadly risk to kids prompts 3 companies to recall in-home elevators

Three companies that sell in-home elevators have announced voluntary recalls over concerns that children could become trapped inside and face serious injury or death, federal regulators announced Tuesday.

Bella Elevator, Inclinator Company of America and Savaria Corporation recalled about 69,000 elevators that pose a risk of pinning children between the elevator car door and the exterior landing door. Children trapped in the gap between the doors could be hurt or killed when the elevator car moves.

The companies say they'll provide customers with free "space guards," which attach to the exterior landing door and fill the gap between the door and the elevator.

"Today's announcement also reflects our three companies' firm, continued commitment to working with our installer partners so that future residential elevators will be installed consistent with voluntary safety standards to eliminate hazardous gaps between home elevator car doors or gates and hoistway doors," the companies said in a joint statement.

The announcement was made in conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which urged consumers to keep unsupervised young children away from the recalled elevators.

"This is an important step that will prevent further harm from potentially tens of thousands of residential elevators," CPSC chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric said in a statement.

There were no injuries or deaths reported involving the three companies' products, but there have been fatal accidents linked to residential elevators. In July, a boy died in a North Carolina vacation rental after being trapped in the home's elevator.

The CPSC hasn't been able to reach agreements with all of the residential elevator companies over the hazard, Hoehn-Saric said. It has even sued another company, alleging that some of its residential elevator models were installed with a hazardous gap between the two doors.

"As long as this hazard persists, I am committed to continuing this work and preventing future entrapment injuries and deaths," Hoehn-Saric said.

