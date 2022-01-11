© 2022 WBAA
Democrat Destiny Scott Wells running for Indiana secretary of state

IPBS News | By Brandon Smith
Published January 11, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST
wells_headshot_papers.jpeg
(Courtesy of the Wells campaign)
/
Indianapolis attorney Destiny Scott Wells is a military veteran and deputy chair of the Indiana Democratic Party.

Hoosier Democrats have their first candidate for this year’s secretary of state race.

Indianapolis attorney Destiny Scott Wells recently announced she’s running for the statewide elected office. The military veteran and deputy chair of the Indiana Democratic Party said she wants to "safeguard democracy on the home front."

Democrats and Republicans will choose their nominees for secretary of state at their state party conventions later this year. Those nominees – along with a Libertarian candidate – will then face off before the voters in November.

Current Secretary of State Holli Sullivan, a Republican, officially filed to run for the office Monday. Sullivan was appointed to the position last year, to replace the retiring Connie Lawson.

Republicans have won every secretary of state race since 1994.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
