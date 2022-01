Margaret Talev of Axios and Maya King of Politico join Here & Now hosts Tonya Mosley and Peter O’Dowd to discuss the latest in politics — including the difficult road ahead for Democrats as they push for voting rights legislation to counter Republican-passed state laws that restrict voting.

