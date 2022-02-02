Purdue scales back classes; road conditions hazardous

Purdue University announced Wednesday that classes should be canceled or moved to a remote setting beginning at 4 p.m., with Thursday’s campus status still up in the air.

Non-essential campus employees will also be dismissed by 4 p.m.

The Lafayette and West Lafayette Police Departments also issued warnings Wednesday, urging drivers to stay off increasingly hazardous roads unless absolutely necessary.

West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said the city was “aggressively” plowing city streets in an attempt to stay ahead of a winter storm expected to last until Friday.

“Hypothetically, if it snows another foot, we have people that are out there right now doing everything they can to make sure that the roads will be somewhat passable in the event of an emergency,” he said. “Now, having said that: please don’t go out and test it.”