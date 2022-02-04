Chinese app required at Olympics has security flaws

The Winter Olympics are underway in Beijing, China. Athletes and other attendants are required to use an app to track their health and travel data.

That app has some serious security flaws, according to a report by the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto. Jeffrey Knockel, a research associate at the Citizen Lab and author of the report, talks about the app’s security problems.

