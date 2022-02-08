As cases of kids with long COVID rise, one mom warns: 'It can happen to literally anyone'

Even with declines in COVID-19 cases around the country, more than 375,000 new cases were reported last week.

As raw numbers tick up, infectious disease doctors are noting an increase in cases of kids presenting with long COVID — a huge constellation of symptoms, many debilitating, that can follow even mild infections.

Specialists now estimate that about 10% of kids who get infected with COVID-19 are showing signs of having this post-COVID syndrome. Among them is 10-year-old Haley Bryson.

Host Scott Tong talks to her mother, Javanese Hailey, as well as Dr. Alexandra Yonts, who has directed the long COVID clinic at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Patients looking for resources on long COVID-19 can reach out to Survivor Corps, a not-for-profit providing support and information.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.