© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas vote-by-mail provision in new election law

Published February 15, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST

Last Friday, a federal court ruled that a provision of Texas’ new voting law is likely violating the First Amendment of the Constitution. The provision made it more difficult for Texans to vote by mail.

As David Martin Davies of Texas Public Radio reports, the court ruling comes ahead of March 1 primaries.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.