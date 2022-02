The U.S. is warning that Russia may attempt a false flag operation in Eastern Ukraine to justify an invasion as shelling and sporadic breaches of the ceasefire continue along the border.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR international reporter Joanna Kakissis about her view from Kyiv.

