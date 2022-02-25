A historic week for racial justice efforts: Guilty verdicts reached in Floyd, Arbery trials

It’s been a historic week for racial justice efforts.

Three men were found guilty in one of the most high-profile federal hate crime trials in years, involving the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. And three former Minneapolis police officers were also found guilty of civil rights violations in the death of George Floyd.

Jelani Cobb, a professor at Columbia Journalism School and a staff writer for the New Yorker, discusses the significance of these cases and other racial justice efforts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.