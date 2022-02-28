Ukraines' strategic port city Odessa faces shelling, mounts resistance

As fighting in Ukraine continues, we turn now to Odessa, a port city on the Black Sea in Southern Ukraine that’s home to nearly a million people.

Over the weekend, two ships docked there were hit by Russian fire, injuring at least two people. Shelling continues in the nearby city of Kherson where a strategic bridge has become the target of Russians trying to advance north to the capital, Kyiv.

Host Peter O’Dowd checks in with CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh on the ground in Odessa.

