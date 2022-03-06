Photos: As millions flee, Russia defends attack on Ukrainian maternity hospital

Updated March 10, 2022 at 12:43 PM ET

The United Nations' refugee agency says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has already prompted more than 2 million people to flee the war, turning the invasion into the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

Russia and Ukraine foreign ministers met for high-level negotiations in Antalya, Turkey, on Thursday. Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine Foreign Minister Minister, proposed new humanitarian corridors out of Mariupol and and a 24-hour cease fire to Sergei Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister, but no agreement was reached.

The talks came after Ukrainian officials said that three people had died in a Russian air strike that devastated a hospital complex in Mariupol. Russian officials acknowledged a strike had been carried out but insisted the facility was being used as a paramilitary base.

Two weeks into the war, meanwhile, Ukrainians continue to flow into neighboring countries — the majority of whom, more than 800,000, have crossed into Poland.

Take a look:

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>March 9:</strong> A man rides a bicycle in front of an apartment building that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>March 9:</strong> A man carries his child away from a damaged maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 10:</strong> Residents evacuate the city of Irpin, Ukraine, north of Kyiv. Russian forces rolled their armored vehicles up to the northeastern edge of the besieged country's capital city, edging closer in their attempts to encircle the capital.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 10:</strong> A resident sits in a basement for shelter in the city of Irpin, Ukraine. Kyiv's northwest suburbs, including Irpin and Bucha, have endured shellfire and bombardments for more than a week, prompting massive evacuation efforts.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>March 10:</strong> A destroyed tank is seen after battles between Ukrainian and Russian forces on a main road near Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Aleksey Filippov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 9:</strong> Ukrainian servicemen get ready to depart in the direction of Kyiv at the central train station in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 10:</strong> A resident stands in a basement for shelter in the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>March 10:</strong> A man who was injured by shelling near his home is treated at a hospital in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>March 9:</strong> Smoke rise after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 8:</strong> Firefighters try to extinguish a fire after a chemical warehouse was hit by Russian shelling on the eastern front near the Kalynivka village in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>March 9:</strong> Ukrainians cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>March 9:</strong> Ukrainians board a bus as they are evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>March 9:</strong> An elderly man is evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>March 9:</strong> Barricades partially block the main road in front of the Maidan Square, nearly empty during an air raid alarm in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Sergey Bobok / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 8:</strong> This picture shows an apartment destroyed after shelling the day before in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv.

Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 8:</strong> A wounded serviceman of Ukrainian Military Forces smokes after the battle with Russian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Lugansk region.

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 8:</strong> A Ukrainian woman looks out from a damaged building which was hit by a Russian mortar in Mykolaiv, 100km away from Odessa, western Ukraine.

Dimitar Dilkoff / STF/AFP via Getty Images / STF/AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 8:</strong> A woman makes a call to relatives in a underground metro station used as a bomb shelter in Kyiv.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 8:</strong> Family react during a service at Lychakiv cemetery during a joint funeral for two soldiers who died in the east of the country during recent fighting, in Lviv, Ukraine. The two servicemen, Victor, 44 who was killed in the Mykolaiv region and Ivan, 25, who was killed in the Zaporizhzhia region were laid to rest at the Lychakiv cemetery.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 8:</strong> A joint funeral takes place at 'Saint's Peter and Paul Garrison Church', for two soldiers who died in the east of the country during recent fighting, in Lviv, Ukraine.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 8:</strong> A man walks between houses destroyed during air strikes on the central Ukranian city of Bila Tserkva. Russia stepped up its bombing campaign and missile strikes on Ukraine's cities, destroying two residential buildings in a town west of Kyiv with the city of Bila Tserkva to the south of the capital also hit.

Andrew Marienko / AP / AP <strong>March 8:</strong> Ukrainian serviceman walks past the vertical tail fin of a Russian Su-34 bomber lying in a damaged building in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>March 8:</strong> An elderly woman is coated in snow as she sits in a wheelchair after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 7:</strong> A father puts his hand on the window as he says goodbye to his daughter in front of an evacuation train at the central train station in Odessa, Ukraine. Odessa, which Ukraine fears could be the next target of Russia's offensive in the south, is the country's main port and is vital for its economy.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 7:</strong> A woman looks on as she flees the city of Irpin, west of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>March 6:</strong> An Irpin factory and store burn after having been bombarded. The city of 60,000 sits on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 7:</strong> Strollers sit, abandoned, under a ruined bridge as people flee the city of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>March 7: </strong>People holding their children struggle to get on a train to Lviv at the station in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine. Previous announcements quickly fell apart as Moscow's forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets Monday.