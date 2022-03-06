Photos: Ukrainians are grieving after Russian forces demolish residential areas

Updated March 8, 2022 at 4:23 PM ET

The United Nations' refugee agency says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has already prompted more than 2 million people to flee the war, turning the invasion into the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

Russia and Ukraine held a third round of talks Monday. The Russian Defense Ministry announced it would initiate cease-fires in some Ukrainian cities to create corridors for refugees to pass safely through, but many of those led to Russia or Belarus, where the numbers of people fleeing are low.

Just 11 days into the war, Ukrainians continue to flow into Poland and other neighboring countries.

The majority, more than 800,000, have crossed into Poland.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 8:</strong> A joint funeral takes place at 'Saint's Peter and Paul Garrison Church', for two soldiers who died in the east of the country during recent fighting, in Lviv, Ukraine.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>March 8:</strong> A man stands atop a destroyed bridge in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 7:</strong> Ukrainian serviceman Andriy Yermolayev, 50, who lost part of his leg during Russian shelling on February 24, is evacuated from the city of Irpin, west of Kyiv.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>March 8:</strong> A woman holds a baby in a bomb shelter in in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 8:</strong> A man walks between houses destroyed during air strikes on the central Ukranian city of Bila Tserkva. Russia stepped up its bombing campaign and missile strikes on Ukraine's cities, destroying two residential buildings in a town west of Kyiv with the city of Bila Tserkva to the south of the capital also hit.

Andrew Marienko / AP / AP <strong>March 8:</strong> Ukrainian serviceman walks past the vertical tail fin of a Russian Su-34 bomber lying in a damaged building in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>March 8:</strong> An elderly woman is coated in snow as she sits in a wheelchair after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 7:</strong> A father puts his hand on the window as he says goodbye to his daughter in front of an evacuation train at the central train station in Odessa, Ukraine. Odessa, which Ukraine fears could be the next target of Russia's offensive in the south, is the country's main port and is vital for its economy.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 7:</strong> A woman looks on as she flees the city of Irpin, west of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>March 6:</strong> An Irpin factory and store burn after having been bombarded. The city of 60,000 sits on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 7: </strong>Residents of Irpin, Ukraine, flee heavy fighting across a ruined bridge as Russian forces enter the city. Sunday, four civilians were killed by mortar fire along the road leading from Irpin to Kyiv, which has been a key evacuation route for people fleeing Russian forces advancing from the north.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 7:</strong> Strollers sit, abandoned, under a ruined bridge as people flee the city of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>March 7:</strong> Ukrainian soldiers and militiamen carry a woman in a wheelchair as artillery echoes nearby, while people flee Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>March 7: </strong>People holding their children struggle to get on a train to Lviv at the station in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine. Previous announcements quickly fell apart as Moscow's forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets Monday.

Bernat Armangue / AP / AP <strong>March 6: </strong>A Ukrainian woman dressed in military attire prays inside the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, Ukraine.

Alexey Furman / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 6:</strong> Hanna Bespalko, 54, center, cries over the body of Denys Hrynchuk in Bila Krynytsia, in Ukraine's Chernivtsi region. Hrynchuk served in the Ukrainian army. He was killed on Feb. 28, near Volnovakha, in the Donetsk region. He is survived by his mother, five brothers and a sister, his wife and his one-year-old son.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 6: </strong>Volunteers at the Frankivsk administration building provide food, information and assistance with accommodation and onward travel in Lviv, Ukraine.

Daniel Cole / AP / AP <strong>March 6:</strong> The faces of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine are illuminated by the light from a phone as they join a line approaching the border with Poland in Shehyni, Ukraine.

Claire Harbage / NPR / NPR <strong>March 6:</strong> People arrive by train to Lviv, Ukraine.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>March 5:</strong> Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 4:</strong> People take cover from shelling in the city of Bucha, west of Kyiv.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 5:</strong> People sit in a car as as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing.

Anatoli Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 5:</strong> Servicemen of the Ukrainian Military Forces prepare their equipment to repel a tank attack on a position in the Lugansk region.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>March 4:</strong> People lie on the floor of a hospital during shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine.