Missouri advocates work to connect those leaving prison to Medicaid

Last year, Missouri expanded eligibility for Medicaid, making hundreds of thousands of residents newly eligible for the program. That includes people who are leaving prison.

Recent research shows that states with expanded Medicaid have lower rates of recidivism than those that didn’t.

Sebastián Martínez Valdivia of Side Effects Public Media reports.

