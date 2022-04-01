All IN: Friday Recap

Today we revisit a few of the most interesting topics we covered this week, including what could be next for local news, reflecting on two years of COVID-19, and significant figures in Indiana women’s history.

Produced by Mariam Sobh.

Guests:

Bob Zaltsberg

WFIU/WTIU News special projects editor; former editor of The Herald-Times

Shandy Dearth

Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University, director of the Center for Public Health Practice

Tom Duszynski

Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University director of epidemiology education

Michella Marino

Indiana Historical Bureau deputy director

Jill Weiss Simins

Indiana Historical Bureau staff historian

Copyright 2022 IPB News. To see more, visit .