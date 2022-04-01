All IN: Friday Recap
Today we revisit a few of the most interesting topics we covered this week, including what could be next for local news, reflecting on two years of COVID-19, and significant figures in Indiana women’s history.
Produced by Mariam Sobh.
Guests:
Bob Zaltsberg
WFIU/WTIU News special projects editor; former editor of The Herald-Times
Shandy Dearth
Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University, director of the Center for Public Health Practice
Tom Duszynski
Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University director of epidemiology education
Michella Marino
Indiana Historical Bureau deputy director
Jill Weiss Simins
Indiana Historical Bureau staff historian
Copyright 2022 IPB News. To see more, visit .