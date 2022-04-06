Arizona weighs desalination to avoid future dry spell

As Arizona’s water supplies dip to critical lows, the state’s governor has got a plan — and it’s an expensive one.

In his state of the state address earlier this year, Gov, Doug Ducey floated the idea of a $1 billion desalination project to take the salt out of seawater from Mexico and pump it back into the Colorado River.

We hear more on the viability of the idea from Sharon Megdal, director of the water resources research center at the University of Arizona.

