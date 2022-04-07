Senate expected to confirm the first Black woman to the Supreme Court

Senators are likely to vote Thursday afternoon on the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. President Biden’s nominee was picked to replace Justice Stephen Breyer.

Melissa Murray, New York University law professor and co-host of Supreme Court podcast “Strict Scrutiny,” reflects on the significance of the vote.

