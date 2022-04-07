© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senate expected to confirm the first Black woman to the Supreme Court

Published April 7, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT

Senators are likely to vote Thursday afternoon on the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. President Biden’s nominee was picked to replace Justice Stephen Breyer.

Melissa Murray, New York University law professor and co-host of Supreme Court podcast “Strict Scrutiny,” reflects on the significance of the vote.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.