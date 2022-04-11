Russian troops refocus efforts on southern, eastern parts of Ukraine

The war in Ukraine may be entering a new phase as Russian troops refocus their efforts in the country’s south and east.

Civilians are bracing for the possibility of more attacks like last week’s airstrike on a crowded train station in Kramatorsk that killed dozens of people as they tried to flee.

One cause for concern is Russia’s appointment of a new general to oversee the invasion. Aleksandr Dvornikov previously commanded Russian forces in Syria, where they also targeted civilians.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with The Washington Post’s Dalton Bennett.

