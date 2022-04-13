Police have arrested Frank R. James, the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect

Updated April 13, 2022 at 2:53 PM ET

Law enforcement officials have arrested Frank R. James, the man suspected of carrying out Tuesday's attack on the New York City subway that left 10 people shot, the New York Police Department said Wednesday.

"My fellow New Yorkers, we got him. We got him," Mayor Eric Adams said in a video stream from Gracie Mansion.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said James was charged in federal court in Brooklyn with one count of violating a law prohibiting terrorist and other violent attacks against mass transit systems. If convicted, James could face up to life in prison, Peace said.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that James was taken into custody without incident.

"He will be charged with committing yesterday's appalling crime in Brooklyn," Sewell said.

Police had said earlier that they believed it was James, 62, who opened fire inside a subway car on the N line at the 36th Street Subway Station in Brooklyn.

Authorities previously described James only as a person of interest, but Mayor Eric Adams said on WNYC on Wednesday morning that James had been upgraded to a suspect based on "new information [that] has become available." Adams didn't specify what the new information was.

Investigators found a U-Haul key at the scene of the shooting and traced it to a van that they believe James rented in Philadelphia. James has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin, police said.

Video from social media showed chaos erupting on the platform during Tuesday's rush-hour attack, just before 8:30 a.m.

Police said the shooter deployed two smoke grenades before unleashing a hail of at least 33 shots inside the train.

Ten people were shot and another 13 people suffered injuries ranging from smoke inhalation to falls and panic attacks, authorities said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

