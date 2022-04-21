Jada Pinkett Smith says her family is focused on 'deep healing' after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith says her family is "focused on deep healing" in the aftermath of her husband Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock on the stage at this year's Oscars.

Pinkett Smith didn't talk about the incident directly on her show Red Table Talk on Wednesday, but in the opening titles she hinted that the show would address the subject at a later date.

"Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing," the title cards read.

"Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls. Until then... the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest." That guest was singer Janelle Monáe.

Pinkett Smith didn't mention the topic again over the next half hour of the show.

Audience members and millions of television viewers saw Will Smith walk on stage and slap Chris Rock at the Academy Awards last month. Rock looked stunned after the fact.

Rock had compared Pinkett Smith's hair to that of Demi Moore's in G.I. Jane. The joke didn't appear to sit well with Pinkett Smith. Once he realized the joke had hurt his wife, Will Smith took to the stage and slapped Rock.

Smith took the stage once more that night to receive his award for best actor.

Smith publicly apologized to Rock and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences the following day. As a result of the outburst, Smith has been banned from the Academy Awards for the next 10 years.

