The U.S. Marshals Service is offering $10K for information about an Alabama fugitive

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of Casey White, an Alabama inmate charged with two counts of capital murder who disappeared from custody on Friday.

Also missing is Vicky White, the Lauderdale County assistant director of corrections, who had told staff she was transporting Casey White to the local courthouse for a mental health evaluation before the two disappeared.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said no court appearance was scheduled, according to AL.com.

Officials say Casey White and Vicky White are not related.

"Casey White is believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public," U.S. Marshal Marty Keely said in a statement. "Do not attempt to apprehend this fugitive."

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Friday that the vehicle the pair used to leave the detention center was located in a local shopping center parking lot.

Casey White, 38, was charged with two counts of capital murder in the fatal stabbing of 59-year-old Connie Ridgeway after he confessed to the killing.

He had already been serving time for what officials described as a "crime spree" in 2015 that included home invasion, carjacking and a police chase.

Officials say anyone with information about the disappearance of Casey White and Vicky White should contact law enforcement or make an anonymous tip to the U.S. Marshals Service.

