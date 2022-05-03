Mayor of besieged Mariupol details allegations of war crime in his city

Officials in Ukraine are detailing new allegations of war crimes they say were committed by Russian soldiers.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said Tuesday that 20,000 people have been killed in his city alone, as Russian shelling continues there and around the country. NPR’s Brian Mann joins host Scott Tong from Odesa.

