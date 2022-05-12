© 2022 WBAA
Photojournalist in Mariupol gives a rare glimpse into life under Russian occupation 

Published May 12, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT
Russian Emergencies personnel clear debris in the partially destroyed Mariupol drama theatre in the city of Mariupol on May 10, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukraine’s deputy prime minister says she’s prepared to offer Russian prisoners of war in exchange for wounded Ukrainian fighters trapped at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. The Eastern Ukrainian city has been under siege by Russian troops for months.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Gabriele Micalizzi, an Italian photojournalist with the group CESURA.

