Book recommendations to learn more about this moment in history: Roe v. Wade, LGBTQ rights, SCOTUS
Host Scott Tong speaks with Traci Thomas, host and creator of the book podcast “The Stacks,” about books that can help illuminate the history of the Supreme Court, Roe v. Wade, and LGBTQ rights.
Book recommendations from ‘The Stacks” host Traci Thomas
Supreme Court decisions:
- “Allow Me to Retort” by Elie Mystal
Roe v. Wade:
- “You’re the Only One I’ve Told” by Dr. Meera Shah
- “Killing the Black Body” by Dorothy E. Roberts
- “The End of Roe v. Wade” by Robin Marty and Jessica Mason Pieklo
- “The Family Roe” by Joshua Prager
- “Defenders of the Unborn” by Daniel K. Williams
- “After Roe: The Lost History of the Abortion Debate“ by Mary Ziegler
- “Abortion After Roe“ by Johanna Schoen
LGBTQ rights:
- “Transgender History: The Roots of Today’s Revolution” by Susan Stryker
- “Black on Both Sides: A Racial History of Trans Identity“ by C. Riley Snorton
- “Real Queer America: LGBT Stories From Red States” by Samantha Allen
- “When We Rise” by Cleve Jones
- “Let the Record Show” by Sarah Schulman
Frequently banned books:
- “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson
- “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison
- “Heavy” by Kiese Laymon
- “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini
- “Maus” by Art Spiegelman
- “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison
- “Hood Feminism” by Mikki Kendall
- “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson
- “Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out” by Susan Kuklin
- “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness” by Michelle Alexander
