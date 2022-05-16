The HD2 channel on 101.3 FM is temporarily off air due to equipment failure.
Morning news brief
Published May 16, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT
Buffalo is reeling from a racist attack that killed 10 people. Investigators are looking at a statement posted online in relation to the shooting. The U.S. nears another grim COVID-19 milestone.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.