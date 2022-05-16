Pulitzer Prize-winning 'Invisible Child' chronicles how homelessness shaped the life of one girl

For the full story, click here.

“Invisible Child” follows the story of Dasani, a young homeless girl in New York City at the start, as she navigates the push and pull of her struggles and promise.

Author Andrea Elliott was allowed to follow Dasani and her family for nearly 10 years, chronicling Dasani’s life and growth.

We revisit host Jane Clayson’s conversation with Elliott, author and New York Times reporter, from last October. The book won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Nonfiction and comes out in paperback Tuesday.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.