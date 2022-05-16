© 2022 WBAA
Supreme Court sides with Ted Cruz in campaign finance case

By Nina Totenberg
Published May 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT

The Supreme Court's conservative majority sided with Senator Ted Cruz, agreeing that a federal ban on outsiders repaying a candidate's campaign loan to himself violates the guarantee of free speech.

Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
