Supreme Court sides with Ted Cruz in campaign finance case
Published May 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
The Supreme Court's conservative majority sided with Senator Ted Cruz, agreeing that a federal ban on outsiders repaying a candidate's campaign loan to himself violates the guarantee of free speech.
