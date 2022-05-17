The HD2 channel on 101.3 FM is temporarily off air due to equipment failure.
Economists are weighing in on America's baby formula shortage
Published May 17, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT
The FDA is taking emergency steps to increase the supply of baby formula after a plant closure led to shortages. Federal policy may have contributed to over-reliance on a handful of formula suppliers.
