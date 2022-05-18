© 2022 WBAA
Abortion is front and center in New Hampshire U.S. Senate race

Published May 18, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT
N.H. Democratic Senate candidate, Gov. Maggie Hassan speaks to media outside a polling place in Portsmouth, N.H. (Elise Amendola/AP)
Abortion has become a hot-button issue in elections across the country, including in a key U.S. Senate race in New Hampshire.

Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan is hoping for a strong turnout from her base, now that a leaked draft opinion shows that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to upend Roe v. Wade.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks reports.

