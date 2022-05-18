The HD2 channel on 101.3 FM is temporarily off air due to equipment failure.
Biden calls for unity during his visit to Buffalo, which is shaken by mass shooting
Published May 18, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT
The community in Buffalo, New York, is holding vigils to honor the victims of Saturday's shooting. President Biden traveled there Tuesday to talk with the families of the victims.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Cheryl Corley is a Chicago-based NPR correspondent who works for the National Desk. She primarily covers criminal justice issues as well as breaking news in the Midwest and across the country.