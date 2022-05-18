© 2022 WBAA
Biden calls for unity during his visit to Buffalo, which is shaken by mass shooting

By Leila Fadel,
Cheryl Corley
Published May 18, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT

The community in Buffalo, New York, is holding vigils to honor the victims of Saturday's shooting. President Biden traveled there Tuesday to talk with the families of the victims.

