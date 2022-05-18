The HD2 channel on 101.3 FM is temporarily off air due to equipment failure.
Musk says he's having second thoughts about buying Twitter
Published May 18, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT
Elon Musk has put the brakes on his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, saying the site has too many fake accounts. But is the world's richest man just hoping to negotiate a better deal?
