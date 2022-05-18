© 2022 WBAA
Musk says he's having second thoughts about buying Twitter

By Leila Fadel,
Shannon Bond
Published May 18, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT

Elon Musk has put the brakes on his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, saying the site has too many fake accounts. But is the world's richest man just hoping to negotiate a better deal?

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Shannon Bond
Shannon Bond is a business correspondent at NPR, covering technology and how Silicon Valley's biggest companies are transforming how we live, work and communicate.
