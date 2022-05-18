© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The HD2 channel on 101.3 FM is temporarily off air due to equipment failure.

Primary results roll in from Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Oregon

Published May 18, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT

Critical primary races played out on Tuesday, with vote-counting in some continuing into Wednesday.

In Pennsylvania, the Senate Republican primary remains too close to call. WESA politics/government editor Chris Potter discusses the tight race between Trump-endorse Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund manager David McCormick in the still-undecided GOP Senate primary.

In North Carolina, Rep. Madison Cawthorn lost his primary. WUNC politics reporter Jeff Tiberii talks about the upset.

And in Oregon, a Blue Dog Democrat may lose re-election. Oregon Public Broadcasting’s politics and government reporter Dirk VanderHart explains the possible upset of longtime centrist Rep. Kurt Schrader to progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner in a Democratic primary Tuesday night, and the latest in Oregon’s governor race.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.