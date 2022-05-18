© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The HD2 channel on 101.3 FM is temporarily off air due to equipment failure.

Russian sergeant pleas guilty in the 1st war crimes case of the invasion in Ukraine

By Greg Myre
Published May 18, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT

A Russian sergeant pleads guilty for killing a Ukrainian civilian in the war's first war crimes case. Such cases usually occur after a war ends. Ukraine wants to prosecute while the evidence is fresh.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
See stories by Greg Myre