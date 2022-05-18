The HD2 channel on 101.3 FM is temporarily off air due to equipment failure.
Russian sergeant pleas guilty in the 1st war crimes case of the invasion in Ukraine
Published May 18, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT
A Russian sergeant pleads guilty for killing a Ukrainian civilian in the war's first war crimes case. Such cases usually occur after a war ends. Ukraine wants to prosecute while the evidence is fresh.
