© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The HD2 channel on 101.3 FM is temporarily off air due to equipment failure.

Delhi — where most people don't have AC — hits 120 degrees in South Asian heat wave

By Lauren Frayer
Published May 19, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT

What's it like to try to survive 120-degree heat, without air conditioning? Here's how people are coping in the heart of Delhi.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
See stories by Lauren Frayer