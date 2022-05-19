The HD2 channel on 101.3 FM is temporarily off air due to equipment failure.
Encore: She inscribed 120,000 pennies with a pandemic message. Is one in your pocket?
Published May 19, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT
As part of a public art project, 120,000 pennies modified by an artist have been released through delis and bodegas. The project connects the fragility of the economy with the losses of COVID.
Jennifer Vanasco
Jennifer Vanasco is an editor on the NPR Culture Desk, where she also reports on theater, visual arts, cultural institutions, the intersection of tech/culture and the economics of the arts.