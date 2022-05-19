The HD2 channel on 101.3 FM is temporarily off air due to equipment failure.
News brief: abortion-rights poll, Buffalo hearing, NATO membership
Published May 19, 2022 at 5:11 AM EDT
Two-thirds of Americans oppose reversing abortion rights in a new poll. The accused Buffalo shooter appears in court Thursday. And Turkey opposes Finnish and Swedish bids to join NATO.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.