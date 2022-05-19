The HD2 channel on 101.3 FM is temporarily off air due to equipment failure.
Phil Mickelson skips PGA championship after he made controversial comments
Published May 19, 2022 at 5:11 AM EDT
Golf's PGA Championship gets underway Thursday in Tula, Okla., but defending champ Phil Mickelson won't be there after he made inflammatory comments about a new Saudi-backed golf tour.
