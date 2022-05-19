© 2022 WBAA
The white man accused of killing 10 Black people in Buffalo will be back in court

By Rachel Martin,
Cheryl Corley
Published May 19, 2022 at 5:11 AM EDT

A court hearing will be held Thursday in Buffalo, N.Y., for the white man accused of going on a deadly, racist rampage at a supermarket in a mostly Black neighborhood.

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Cheryl Corley
Cheryl Corley is a Chicago-based NPR correspondent who works for the National Desk. She primarily covers criminal justice issues as well as breaking news in the Midwest and across the country.
