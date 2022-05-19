The HD2 channel on 101.3 FM is temporarily off air due to equipment failure.
The white man accused of killing 10 Black people in Buffalo will be back in court
Published May 19, 2022 at 5:11 AM EDT
A court hearing will be held Thursday in Buffalo, N.Y., for the white man accused of going on a deadly, racist rampage at a supermarket in a mostly Black neighborhood.
