The HD2 channel on 101.3 FM is temporarily off air due to equipment failure.
After a discrediting campaign, DHS pauses a board created to combat disinformation
Published May 20, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT
A disinformation expert looks back on how disinformation killed a new government board she was hired to lead to help coordinate the Biden administration's efforts to address false information.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Shannon Bond is a business correspondent at NPR, covering technology and how Silicon Valley's biggest companies are transforming how we live, work and communicate.