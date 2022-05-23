© 2022 WBAA
Supreme Court rules in ineffective counsel case

By Nina Totenberg
Published May 23, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a federal court can't consider new evidence to support arguments in ineffective counsel cases. The evidence must be introduced at the state level.

Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
