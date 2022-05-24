© 2022 WBAA
A battlefield assessment — three months after Russia invaded Ukraine

Published May 24, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT

When Ukraine was invaded, many expected a quick Russian victory. The war is three months old, with both sides digging in and no end in sight. Many analysts say the trends now favor Ukraine.

