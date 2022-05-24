The HD2 channel on 101.3 FM is temporarily off air due to equipment failure.
A battlefield assessment — three months after Russia invaded Ukraine
Published May 24, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT
When Ukraine was invaded, many expected a quick Russian victory. The war is three months old, with both sides digging in and no end in sight. Many analysts say the trends now favor Ukraine.
