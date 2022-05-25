Minneapolis marks two years since the murder of George Floyd 

It’s been two years since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Cell phone video of officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck sparked a protest movement across the country. But what tangible police reforms have we seen since then?

Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins represents the district where Floyd was killed. She joins host Robin Young.

