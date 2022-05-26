Goldman Prize winner Nalleli Cobo explains why she fought against drilling in LA

Los Angeles is home to the largest urban oil field in the country with thousands of active wells in the city, many in Black and Latino communities.

Nalleli Cobo grew up just 30 feet from one of those wells. Now 20, Cobo experienced nosebleeds, heart palpitations and even developed cancer. Her health complications pushed her to become an anti-drilling activist.

For her work, she has been awarded the Goldman Environmental Prize. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Cobo.

