What reaching peak pay raises could mean for workers and the economy

For a lot of workers, the recent good news in the economy has been higher wages. Take-home pay has ticked up, after remaining flat for more than a generation.

Now, some new indicators are showing the pay-raise ride may be peaking. Wages may be starting to tick back down.

Mike Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg News, joins us to explain why bad news for workers may be good news for Wall Street, the Fed and efforts to bring down inflation.

