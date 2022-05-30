Justice Department to investigate police response to Uvalde shooting

The Justice Department will investigate how the police in Uvalde, Texas, responded to a mass shooting at an elementary school last week.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the site of the attack at the Robb Elementary School on Sunday and comforted victims’ families, survivors and staff.

NPR’s Claudia Grisales discusses how the city is mourning the deaths of 19 children and two teachers.

