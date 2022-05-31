Taiwan and strategic ambiguity: President Biden fuel tensions with China

The White House says that there is no change in U.S. policy on Taiwan, following President Biden’s remarks that the United States would intervene if China invaded Taiwan.

This is the third time Biden has made this suggestion, perhaps to deliberately confuse China on where the United States stands.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Jude Blanchette, who holds the Freeman Chair in China Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

