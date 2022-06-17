State party convention delegates will choose nominees for statewide offices

Delegates at the Indiana Republican Party convention this weekend have two contested races to vote on.

Nominees for secretary of state, state treasurer and state auditor will officially be chosen at both major state party conventions.

Current State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell is term-limited, leaving an open race to replace her. There are four Republicans vying to do so: Morgan County Republican Party leader Daniel Elliott, former George W. Bush administration spokesperson Pete Seat, Fort Wayne City Clerk Lana Keesling and Boone County Council President Elise Nieshalla.

Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is technically an incumbent – but she was appointed to that job last year and has attracted three opponents at the GOP convention: former Libertarian Paul Hager, former Mike Pence aide Diego Morales and Knox County Clerk David Shelton.

That race has become something of a referendum on Gov. Eric Holcomb and the so-called Indiana Republican "establishment." Those who have loudly opposed Holcomb and particularly his decisions during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic have sought to tie Sullivan to the Republican governor.

Incumbent Republican State Auditor Tera Klutz is unopposed at the convention.

Democrats don’t have any contested races. They’ve already identified their candidates who will officially be nominated at the convention. Destiny Wells is running for secretary of state, ZeNai Brooks for auditor and Jessica McClellan for treasurer.

