At least 1 person is killed in a shooting at a WeatherTech facility near Chicago

By Nicole Hernandez
Published June 25, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT

At least one person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a WeatherTech facility in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook, Ill., police said.

Officers were called to the scene around 6:30 a.m. CT Saturday. About three hours later, a suspect was taken into custody, according to a news release.

Bolingbrook Police said of the two people injured, one person remains in critical condition and the other has been released from the hospital.

The identities of the victims and the suspect have not been released.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

Nicole Hernandez