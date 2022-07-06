When a planned, intended pregnancy ends in abortion: One woman's story

As we continue to unravel the consequences of June’s overturning of Roe V. Wade, we turn to a woman who recently chose to get a legal abortion in California. Her story isn’t one that could have ended in adoption, and it’s not a decision that “liberated” her. It was a decision she and her husband made after discovering that their baby suffered from a chromosomal abnormality that would cause organ malformations that result in late miscarriages, stillbirth or death within weeks of birth.

Sara (whose full name we’re not sharing to protect her privacy) lives more than 24 hours from a major medical center and knew a miscarriage could endanger her health. She and her husband also worried that continuing the pregnancy meant their baby could suffer — something they wanted to avoid at all costs. She says the abortion was traumatic but does not regret the decision.

Sara tells Here & Now‘s Robin Young her story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.