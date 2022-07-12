Making sidewalks more accessible

One in seven Americans have a mobility issue, and that number is expected to rise as the population ages.

Many sidewalks are inaccessible to people who use a walker or wheelchair, or those with baby carriages. But there are efforts to change that.

David Freudberg of Humankind reports.

David Freudberg of Humankind’s most recent documentary series is called Aging in Community .

